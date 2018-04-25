Stormtrooper hits the streets to promote Hayling family fun day

Have your say

‘FREEZE!’ – that was the order a stormtrooper gave to a shocked Vicki Bennett.

But the white-armoured soldier from the Star Wars saga of films was not launching an attack.

Instead the trooper was aiming to coax her into joining a family fun day bonanza.

It is the latest stunt to promote the Hayling Hi-5 Family Fun Day, which is all set to kick off on Saturday.

Taking place at Hayling College, from 10am, the spectacle will feature a host of activities.

There will be everything from donkey rides, live music and dance displays, to sporting challenges, hot food and a singing competition.

Also on the cards for the bumper day of community action is a special class to teach children how to perform life-saving CPR.

The action is being staged by all five schools on Hayling Island – known as the Hi-5 team – and will be raising money for them.

It’s the first time the institutions have united to host a single community event.