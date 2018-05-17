Strictly Come Dancing duo to perform at Guildhall

DANCERS from a popular television show will be performing in Portsmouth this summer.

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Kevin and Karen Clifton will be taking to the Guildhall stage as part of their second UK tour.

Following the sell-out success of Kevin and Karen Dance 2017, the headline duo will be back once again a high-energy performance.

Visiting 37 venues, audiences will see sparkling costumes, a range of choreography and upbeat songs.

The pair will be supported by a cast of dancers including other members of the Strictly Come Dancing stars and a live 12-piece show band.

Kevin and Karen Dance 2018 is set to dazzle audiences with their on-stage chemistry, passionate routines and unique style of ballroom which pushes the boundaries of ballroom and Latin chorography to the limit.

Kevin and Karen said: ‘We’ve been working for such a long time to get our own tour off the ground and we didn’t know how the first one was going to be received.

‘Much to our delight it went better than we could have dreamed of.

‘We were so overwhelmed by all the messages we received from people asking us to come to parts of the country that we weren’t able to on our 2017 tour, so we are thrilled our 2018 tour is taking in more dates and more venues around the country.

‘Doing our own tour is a dream come true and we can’t wait to come back with something totally new and exciting.’

The show will be at Portsmouth Guildhall on July 4 at 7.30pm.

Karen has appeared in five series of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and has partnered with Westlife’s Nicky Byrne, reality star Mark Wright and singer Will Young.

Meanwhile, Kevin reached the final in his debut series in 2013 with presenter Susanna Reid. He has since performed with singer Frankie Bridge and actress Kellie Bridge.

The tour kicks off next week and will travel across the country.

To purchase tickets for the show visit kevinandkarenlive.com.