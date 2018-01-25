Strictly star cancels Portsmouth Guildhall show

FORMER Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan has postponed his performance in Portsmouth due to injury.

The dancer and his wife Ola Jordan were due to take to the stage at the city’s Guildhall on March 30.

But posting on Instagram, the celebrity said he was pushing back the pair’s Uncensored tour after suffering a double inguinal hernia which he has to have an operation on.

Describing the decision as the ‘hardest one he has ever had to make’, he wrote: ‘I thought I would recover in time to do the tour but I’m still not right.

‘My surgeon has strongly recommended we postpone the tour so I can make a full recovery and not risk any long-term damage.’

Those who have booked for the show will get a full refund.