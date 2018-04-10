‘Strong performance’ for care home following national survey

A CARE home is celebrating an improvement in the level of care provided to residents.

Wimborne Care Home on Hayling Island scored an improvement of 16 points in the Your Care Rating survey, which is completed by care home residents themselves.

More than 16,000 care home residents from across the UK took part in the survey, which aims to give a voice to residents and put their care at the heart of how the homes operate.

Wimborne scored particularly highly in the categories of quality of life and staff and care, scoring 983 and 975 out of 1,000 respectively.

Wimborne Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, providing residential, nursing and dementia care for 47 residents.

General manager of Wimborne Care Home, Sarah Hayman, says the care home cannot rest on its laurels just yet.

She said: ‘It’s great that our residents value the care they receive at Wimborne.

‘Most of our scores across the four themes are really positive, which shows that life for our residents is happy and fulfilling.

‘While we’re really pleased with our scores, we obviously want to get even better and the survey helps us do that by giving us direct resident feedback.

‘Families can also see at a glance which care homes are committed to raising standards and being transparent as they take part in the survey.

‘Every care home resident should be able to speak up about their care and this is what the Your Care Rating survey does – it gives them a voice.’