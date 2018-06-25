Strong turnout for Rainbow Centre fun day

THE Fareham community turned out in force for the Rainbow Centre’s fifth annual Family Fun Day and Dog Show on Saturday.

There was entertainment for all as people got behind the charity which supports families of children with disabilities on a sunny day.

The event, which took place at Cams Alders Recreation Ground, included a stunning array of vintage cars from Locks Heath Classic Car Club as well as appearances from Trolls and Star Wars characters.

Four legged friends went to battle in the Fun Dog Show, supported by Downland Veterinary Group, which included a variety of categories.

Hot and cold food and drink were aplenty with there a cake stall, sweet stall, ice cream van, strawberries and cream, cream teas and a barbecue put on by the Meon Valley Lions Club.

Meanwhile, people took full advantage of the Pimm’s and Prosecco bar and delicious pies.

Stallholders offered a selection of quality products for sale ranging from books to candy floss while adrenaline-seekers took part in laser quest, disco assault course, go-karts and bungee run.

Children were not short of entertainment either with them enjoying the bouncy castle, face painting, bottle tombola, glitter face art, henna tattoos, cupcake decoration, penalty shoot-out, rock painting and live music.

James Mudie, interim chief executive of the Rainbow Centre, said: ‘It’s been absolutely fabulous - better than we could have hoped for. There’s been a nice eclectic mix of stalls for adults and children, lots of fun activities and great food and drink. Everyone has been really enjoying themselves which is great.

‘It is nice to see so many people come out and support us. It shows what an important part of the community we are seen as.

Speaking of the vital role the charity plays in helping people overcome difficulties, James said: ‘We inspire and support children with cerebral palsy and adults with a stroke, MS and Parkinson’s, head injury and their families.

‘Through a system of learning called conductive education we encourage and teach our participants to take an active role in their own development.

‘They learn new ways to become active and happy individuals who are proud of their own achievements and ready for life’s challenges.’