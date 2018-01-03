Strong winds cancel Hovertravel services

Have your say

HOVERTRAVEL services were suspended yesterday morning as Storm Eleanor brought high winds to the Portsmouth area.

Wind speeds of up to 70mph were forecast across the south of the country overnight between Tuesday and yesterday as the storm headed for the nation’s shores.

On its website, Hovertravel said services had been cancelled due to ‘adverse weather conditions’.

Brittany Ferries were forced to cancel its 10pm crossings between Bilbao and Portsmouth, and Le Havre and Portsmouth, on Tuesday. Some areas of Hampshire suffered power cuts.