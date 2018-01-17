STUART READ: MPs send messages of support for orchestra’s debut performance

Have your say

Our regular columnist, a musician himself, looks forward to a great show

Despite beavering away on affairs of state, three extremely busy local MPs have found time to voice their support for the Meon Valley Orchestra’s (MVO) debut, solo performance.

The MVO’s concert is at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 10, at the United Reformed Church, 18 Osborne Road South, Fareham.

All funds raised will go to the UK Gout Society.

Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport and Minister of State for Health and Social Care, wished the MVO the very best of luck and hoped for a successful charity concert for a very worthy cause.

Suella Fernandes, MP for Fareham and Under-Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, hoped that the event would be well supported by the local community, friends and family.

She is aware that one in 40 people suffer from gout, which is a widely misunderstood condition.

George Hollingbery, MP for Meon Valley, thinks it’s wonderful that the MVO began with a handful of folk musicians in Meonstoke and blossomed into a light classical orchestra which has much to offer the cultural life in the Meon Valley and beyond.

He wished their forthcoming performance the very best of luck.

The Meon Valley Orchestra’s concert is unique because concert-goers can choose in advance what they wish to hear on the night.

They are invited to select their three favourite pieces from the following list:

The Big Country by Jerome Moss,

Barber of Seville by Gioacchino Rossini

Crown Imperial by Edward Elgar

On Hearing the First Cuckoo of Spring by Frederick Delius

Dambusters’ March by Eric Coates

Dance of the Hours by Amilcare Ponchielli

English Folk Song Suite and Fantasia on Greensleeves both by Ralph Vaughan Williams

Jupiter by Gustav Holst

Marche Slave by Pyotr Tchaikovsky

Nocturne by Felix Mendelsshon

Skyfall by Adele Adkins and Paul Epworth

Pink Panther by Henry Mancini

Redetzky March by Johann Strauss

Toreador’s Song by George Bizet

Sailing By written by Ronald Binge

If you would like to come to the concert please send your music choices to stuartreed28@gmail.com giving your name and telephone number. Tickets are £10 each including refreshments.

The UK Gout Society is the only charity solely dedicated to raising awareness of this most painful type of arthritis and providing support and information to people living with it.

For further information on gout please visit the website ukgoutsociety.org.