Student-led exhibition

CAMPAIGNERS united to stage an art exhibition in a bid to break down the ‘stigma’ surrounding men’s mental health.

Students from the University of Portsmouth-backed company Minder took over the Lord Mayor’s banqueting suite for the function at the Guildhall – welcoming dignitaries from across the city.

On display before them were creations from city artists, who united to muster their talents at a Minder-led workshop prior to the event, which was held in April.

The works on-show – which included abstract and minimalist media – were all centred around a theme of mental health and OCD.

Reflecting on the fixture, Minder outreach officer Anna Thomson said: ‘The exhibition was amazing.

‘There was a wide range of art on display and on the whole it was very personal.

‘Our main aim is to raise awareness of mental health issues, and part of that was keeping the conversation about them going.

‘We met lots of people and many shared their own stories, which was fantastic.’

In aid of charity Mind, Minder also holds a pub quiz at The Lord John Russell, in Albert Road, Southsea, every Wednesday at 8pm.

Teams can have up to five players – who will each get a free portion of fries – and tickets are £1 per person.

To learn more about Minder – which stands for Men in Need Deserve Equal Recognition – visit minderportsmouth.wixsite.com/minder