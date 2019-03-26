Students crowned region’s top mathematicians

TALENTED students have been showing their mathematical prowess in a recent competition.

Four students from Years 8 and 9 at The Cowplain School have won the Regional Final of the UK Mathematics Trust's Team Maths Challenge.

Jacob Racklyeft, James Millar, Evie Taylor and Jocie Dunmore beat off stiff competition to take their place in the the national finals.

James said: ‘I enjoyed the Maths Challenge as every round was unique and the questions got progressively harder. I am looking forward to the national finals.’

The competition tested not only the student’s Mathematical ability but also their ability to solve problems and how well they could work as a team.

Jocie added: ‘I really enjoyed the day. We had to work extremely hard and have good communication with each other.’

Head teacher, Ian Gates, was proud of the students and is confident they can do well in the final.

‘It’s a fantastic achievement and shows you the high quality of mathematicians we have at The Cowplain,’ he explained.

Clair Hosie, head of mathematics, added: ‘Staff commented that is was wonderful to see the students engaged in solving the problems and the huge sense of achievement felt by them when they knew they had won.’

The final will take place at the Royal Horticultural Halls in London on Monday June 17.