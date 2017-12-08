Students turn shopkeepers at new Portsmouth store

THEY have spent months planning, creating and painting – but now students have opened their own shop.

The store, called The Gallery Art 4 Work, was opened in Portsmouth’s Arundel Street just in time for Christmas and is filled with creative designs and stocking fillers including festive cards, paintings, mugs and even furniture.

Students are ready to serve customers

All of the stock has been lovingly created by a team of 40 students with learning difficulties at Highbury College, who will also help price and package items and serve customers.

The shop, run as part of the college’s foundation prospects course, aims to showcase students’ talents while boosting their confidence and employability skills.

The course has held Christmas pop-up shops at the college’s Highbury Campus in Tudor Crescent for the past five years.

Due to its success, the college was keen to open a permanent shop in the city centre.

The project is led by lecturers Sanjay Patel and Chris May.

Sanjay said: ‘I’m extremely proud of how hard the students have worked to bring this to fruition.

‘It helps to show how the students work in a professional way while showing off their skills and just how talented they are.

‘I wanted to change the perspective of students with learning difficulties. I don’t want people to feel sorry for them. I wanted people to be able to see past their disabilities and realise their talents.

‘The main thing about opening this shop is the students feel that they own the place. They love coming here.’

Student Gary Davies is part of the team running the shop and created some of the furniture.

The 26-year-old from Havant said: ‘When we were told that we were doing a shop I was a bit worried because I didn’t know if I would be good with customers.

‘I love everything about the shop. I think working here is fantastic. I’m very proud of it because we work as a team and we get along really well.’

The shop will be open from 10.30am-2.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays during term time.

For more information call Highbury College on (023) 9238 3131.