Stunning return

THE first Funtley village fete since 1977 lived up to the hype as families enjoyed a sizzling day in the sun with great entertainment for all the family.

Taking place at Funtley Recreation Ground from midday until 5pm on Saturday, it featured Morris dancers, tug of war, a dog show featuring the waggiest tail and best trick, as well as crafts, cakes, plants and stocks.

There was also tombola, a raffle offering amazing prizes, along with many other community and commercial stalls. The nearby Miner’s Arms provided delicious food and beers.

The event was supported by Fareham Borough Council and Buckland Developments, as well as many local businesses.

Resident Edith Way said: ‘It’s great to see the fete make it’s long awaited return. It was such a fun day with something for everyone whether children or older people.’

Carrie Parker, added: ‘The weather has helped make it an amazing day.’