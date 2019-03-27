‘Substantial’ cannabis factory discovered inside abandoned cafe in West Sussex

A ‘SUBSTANTIAL’ cannabis factory has been discovered inside an empty cafe in West Sussex.

Police discovered the illegal drug farm in Crawley yesterday afternoon following a tip off from a worker in the area.

A large number of cannabis plants were discovered in an abandoned cafe in West Sussex by police. Picture: Sussex police

Officers found a large number of cannabis plants growing inside the unoccupied Affogato Café in The Broadway, and seized them.

No arrests have been made at this stage, however enquiries are ongoing to establish who may be responsible or involved in the mass cultivation of the Class B drug.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 622 of 26/03.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also use either of the above sources to report issues involving drugs in your area.

