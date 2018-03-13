Summer ball organised to fundraise for food charity

Have your say

A FUNDRAISING event will be raising money for a group that helps feed thousands of people every week.

A Mad Hatter Ball will be taking place later this year in support of the Trash Cafe.

The event will be taking place on August 11 at the Royal Naval Association in Fareham Road, Gosport, from 7pm onwards.

People are asked to don their finest and quirkiest attire for the evening, which will also feature candy floss, popcorn and sweets.

Tickets for the evening cost £35 per person – to book people can go to eventbrite.co.uk/e/mad-hatter-summer-ball-tickets-43796256783.