Sunderland expect Will Grigg to to be involved at Wembley against Pompey.

Black Cats manager Jack Ross feels the striker will be fit for Sunday’s Checkatrade Trophy final.

Sunderland striker Will Grigg. Picture: Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Grigg pulled out of Northern Ireland’s squad last week for their European Championships 2020 qualifiers against Estonia and Belarus with an ankle injury.

It put the former Wigan marksman’s involvement against Kenny Jackett’s side in doubt.

However, speaking at today’s pre-match press conference, Ross doesn’t expect the £3m January arrival to be absent at Wembley.

The Sunderland boss said: ‘Will should be okay.

‘He did a lot of work with other staff members to treat the injury properly.

‘He should train in the next couple of days.’

However, right-back Adam Matthews is an injury concern for the Black Cats.

He limped out of Sunderland’s 2-1 win against Walsall earlier this month with a hamstring complaint.

Duncan Watmore (ankle) is ruled out of the rest of the season, while Chris Maguire is recovering from his leg break.

Meanwhile, Kenny Jackett gave an update on Ronan Curtis’ Checkatrade Trophy final chance.

