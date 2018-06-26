Super cars leave thrill-seekers in Fareham catching their breath

SUPER car enthusiasts were left catching their breath on the streets of Portchester after being treated to the ride of their lives.

People attending Super Cars at Super Cams at the weekend indulged themselves by paying a small fee before taking six-mile 10-minute rides in high-spec editions - including a Porsche, Lamborghini, Mustang and Subaru, as well as a variety of other dazzling motors.

Mike Westaway and Cheryl Spencer. 'Picture: Ian Hargreaves (180624-1_cars)

<<SEE MORE PHOTOS: To see a gallery of pictures from the event click on the link above>>

People flocked to Cams Hill Estate to take part in the day - an event put on by Rally for Heroes, which raises vital funds for military servicemen and women by donating to SSFA (Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association).

There was also a specially designed Mercedes with a picture of all the 400 military victims from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

Rally for Heroes corporate liaison organiser Cheryl Spencer, who was the highest placed female at Sol Rally Barbados last year, said: ‘It’s been really busy and everyone has had a great time buzzing around with the wind in the hair and sun in their face.

‘We’ve had cars from all over the place here today - from Bristol to Kent and London. It’s not often you get to drive one of these sort of cars so it’s enjoyable to see everyone making the most of it, which has been helped by the fine weather. We’re very grateful to Fullers and the Cams Mill pub for allowing us to host the event at their premises.

‘We’ve also had great support from the community, whether it is local businesses sponsoring us, people taking part in the raffle or going on the bouncy castle.’

Rally for Heroes, which organises charity driving events, hopes to raise £100,000 for SSAFA this year, with 50 vehicles driving nearly 3,000 miles in just 10 days over 10 countries. They will set off from Horse Guards Parade. ‘It’s an amazing honour to set off from such a location and we look forward to meeting our target which we’re on course to do having raised £70,000 so far,’ she added.

Steph Fuller, function co-ordinator at the Cams Mill pub, was blown away after taking a ride in the Mustang and Lamborghini. ‘It was amazing - I didn’t want to get out. After going in the Mustang I could not resist trying another car. It’s all for a great cause so we we’re glad to help out,’ she said.

Combat South of Castle Body Works also made a special donation to the event.