Superhero duo race for brain cancer

TWO superheroes and a team of colleagues wearing ski goggles were among those who took part in this year’s Great South Run for the Brain Tumour Research charity.

Waterlooville father and son Sam, 31, and Chris Ellis, 53, braved the warm weather and lived out their boyhood fantasies by dressing as Spiderman.

They were joined by a 14-strong team from Portsmouth-based tour operator Peak Retreats, who took to the course wearing ski goggles.

The Spidermen duo were inspired to take part by seven-year-old Harry St Ledger, from Portchester, who is living with a rare and incurable brain tumour.

The Marvel superhero has been a pivotal character in his life after he chose to have the Spiderman’s distinctive hooded and web-covered face to decorate the mask he had to wear during his gruelling radiotherapy sessions.

Sam, who works for Detect Fire and Security, said: ‘Harry and his family are friends of ours and we want to do all we can for Harry’s appeal to raise vital funds for research to help find a cure.

‘It was great to be joined by my dad on the day and we spurred each other on to finish the 10-mile route.’

The team from Peak Retreats took part in memory of a colleague, Valerie Fouger, who died of a brain tumour five years ago at the age of 31.

