Supermarket donation set to aid events team

Members of the Waterlooville Events Team accepted a cheque for £300 from the town’s Asda store.

The cash was secured by the shop’s community champion Jacqui Benham and will go towards the team’s Christmas grotto at Waterlooville Library, which is open daily until Saturday, December 23.

Jackie Buckley, chairman of the Waterlooville Events Team, said: ‘We aim to make Waterlooville a town the community can be proud of and Asda’s donation has been a real boost to achieve this.

‘Every year we struggle to find funding. The grant has improved the experience we can offer our community.’

Community champion Jacqui Benham added: ‘It’s a privilege to bring some Christmas joy to the people in our community who deserve it most at this special time of the year.

‘By contributing to this special event, Asda is delighted to reward the volunteers who make a difference throughout the year.’