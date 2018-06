Have your say

A SUPERMARKET wants to increase its number of parking spaces.

Aldi has submitted a planning application to Gosport Borough Council to expand its car park off Mumby Road from 87 spaces to 108. This includes its current four disabled bays and seven parent/child spaces.

The application is for land adjacent to the store.

It said: ‘The additional car parking will alleviate congestion in the existing car park and help improve access and safety.’