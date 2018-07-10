Supermarket team smashes cash target

EPIC abseils, sweltering marathon runs and cake sales have all helped to raise £20,000 for hospice care for children and young people.

Colleagues at Southern Co-op’s head office in Portsmouth set themselves a target to raise £10,000 in a year for Naomi House and Jacksplace but just six months in, colleagues have already doubled their target funds which will go towards an all weather surfaced play area.

Jessica Hughes, Community Investment Manager at Southern Co-op, said: ‘The passion Southern Co-op colleagues have for the charity has shown in their amazing fundraising efforts.

‘We couldn’t have dreamt of achieving the target so soon let alone £20,000 in just six months.’