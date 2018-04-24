Suspected arson attack leaves a scene of devastation after cars and caravans go up in smoke in Bedhampton

Firefighters were called to a string of suspected arson attacks - including one that devastated cars and caravans.
The biggest blaze happened in Awbridge Road in Bedhampton at 12.30am today.
The fire service said that three caravans, three cars and a box van were destroyed. Police are this morning on the scene investigating.
There were also a bin fire outside Highwood Lawn, Havant at 11.45pm, a bin shed fire outside Gorley Court, a dog mess bin fire in St Michael’s Road at 12.37am, and a fire in woods at 12.50am off Willowdene Close.