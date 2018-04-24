Suspected arson attack leaves a scene of devastation after cars and caravans go up in smoke in Bedhampton

Have your say

Firefighters were called to a string of suspected arson attacks - including one that devastated cars and caravans.

The biggest blaze happened in Awbridge Road in Bedhampton at 12.30am today.

Cars and caravans destroyed in Awbridge Road, Bedhampton

The fire service said that three caravans, three cars and a box van were destroyed. Police are this morning on the scene investigating.

There were also a bin fire outside Highwood Lawn, Havant at 11.45pm, a bin shed fire outside Gorley Court, a dog mess bin fire in St Michael’s Road at 12.37am, and a fire in woods at 12.50am off Willowdene Close.

