Suspicious packages cause commuter concerns

COMMUTERS have been advised to check train times after a series of security alerts in London.

Three suspicious packages, including one at Waterloo Railway Station, were discovered and dealt with by police.

A statement from Scotland Yard said: ‘At approximately 11.40 am British Transport Police were called to reports of a suspicious package in the post room at Waterloo Station. The package was not opened. Specialist officers attended and made the device safe. No one was injured.’

Despite the area being cordoned off, train services continued to operate as normal.

However passengers commuting between Portsmouth and London should check to ensure trains are running on time.