Sustainability at the top of parental agenda

A SURVEY has revealed the city’s parents feel environmental education is one of the key factors when choosing a school for their children.

The survey, carried out by research group Modular Classrooms, revealed over two thirds of Portsmouth parents want their children educated on sustainability.

Sixty per cent of parents admitted they would be influenced when selecting a school based on its environmental credentials.

Parental feedback from the city’s respondents also felt Years 3 to 6 (age 7 to 11) was the most appropriate time for children to be taught about the environment. More than 3000 parents were questioned nationally.