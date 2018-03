Have your say

These incredible images of our coastline were taken by photographer Shaun Roster while flying over Portsmouth and Southsea in a helicopter in glorious spring sunshine.

To see more fantastic images go to shaunroster.com.

Looking south over Hayling Island' Picture: Shaun Roster

Looking east along the coast over Bognor Regis' Picture: Shaun Roster

Looking west along Hayling Island with Chichester Harbour and Thorney Island to the north' Picture: Shaun Roster

Sunny Southsea looking north from over Southsea Castle Picture: 'Shaun Roster

Fraser Range at Eastney Pciture: 'Shaun Roster