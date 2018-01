Have your say

IT IS set to be a grey and cloudy day across the region today.

Overcast conditions have been forecast for most of the day, with highs of eight degrees Celsius and lows of six degrees.

Despite the grey clouds rain has not been predicted during the day – though rain may settle in later in the evening.

The Met Office has warned that some fog may be present, drivers are encouraged to approach roads with caution this morning.

Currently, all major roads are flowing as normal.