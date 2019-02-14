Take a sneak peek look at Marwell Zoo’s new LEGO dinosaur attraction 

THE dinosaur’s may have been extinct for 65 million years but that hasn’t stopped Marwell Zoo from giving visitors a taste of the Triassic.

With a T-Rex, Compsognathus and more set to call the zoo home throughout the spring and summer.

LEGO dinosaurs will be stomping their way into Marwell Zoo this Spring. Pictures: Habibur Rahman

However visitors won’t have to worry about any Jurassic Park style incidents, as the dinosaurs are all made completely from LEGO.

Hampshire based Bright Bricks have created the spectacular sculptures for Marwell Zoo’s exclusive BRICKOSAURS event.

From 5 April to 1 September 2019, families, LEGO and dinosaur enthusiasts alike will be able to discover up to 50 sculptures as well as enjoy a few interactive surprises.

The creators Bright Bricks are the world’s largest independent professional LEGO building firm with more than 60 staff using in excess of 30 million bricks each year at their warehouse in Bordon.

It will take the artists anything from one hour to create a Compsognathus to an estimated 1500 hours to complete the T-Rex, which will be the largest touring LEGO brick dinosaur ever made, roughly the equivalent weight of a white rhino!

To build a BRICKOSAUR, a creative meeting involving 12 team members takes place to decide on the species and the exact pose to ensure the design will pass rigorous health and safety checks.

Designers then create a 3D digital model featuring the LEGO bricks and colours using computer sculpting software.

Teams of between two and eight then build each sculpture around specially made stainless steel frames to ensure structural integrity and safety, gluing together one brick at a time.

Bright Bricks’ creative director Ed Diment, said: ‘BRICKOSAURS is a genuine world first on a scale never attempted before.

‘We are delighted Marwell Zoo will debut the event and we’re really looking forward to seeing the sculptures in place and the public’s reaction.”

BRICKOSAURS will be included with general admission to the zoo.

Guests will receive a free spotter’s guide and will be able to try their hand at making their own creations at BRICKOSAURS Basecamp where a few other surprises will also be in store.

James Cretney, chief executive of Marwell Zoo, added: ‘As Hampshire’s favourite conservation charity, we really appreciate the support from our loyal annual members, the families who come to Marwell to connect with nature, and putting on a major event like BRICKOSAURS adds another offering which I know they’re going to love.’

Marwell Zoo, home to more than 140 species, is owned by Marwell Wildlife, a global conservation charity leading programmes in the UK, Africa and across the world.

The charity engages with more than 40,000 children and young people through conservation educational programmes and welcomes more than 500,000 visitors each year to its 140 acre site.

For more information go to: www.marwell.org.uk