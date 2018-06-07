Take part in Fareham in Bloom competition

Have your say

THERE is still time for people to enter a gardening competition.

Fareham in Bloom is still accepting entries with schools, residents, businesses and community groups able to nominate themselves for the different categories.

Since its start in 1996, the competition has steadily grown and last year more than 400 entries were received.

Fareham Borough Council, which runs the contest, said it has raised the profile of the town’s parks and green spaces and developed a sense of community spirit and local pride.

This year’s judging will take place between July 2 and July 20, depending on the categories.

For more information visit fareham.gov.uk/leisure/open_spaces/fareham_in_bloom