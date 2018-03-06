Talk on conservation work of Mary Rose

A TALK is being held on the how a Tudor ship and its artefacts have been maintained since it was raised from the Solent.

The Mary Rose: Science behind the Conservation has been organised by the Mary Rose Museum, at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

David Pearson, conservation manager, will talk about the work they do to keep King Henry VIII’s warship safe after one of the largest underwater archaeological excavations.

The talk, co-hosted by the British Science Association, will give an overview of the museum’s discoveries to date, the conservation treatments they currently use and new treatments they are developing. The event is on March 14 at 6pm. For tickets and more information visit maryrose.org/events.