TOURISM will be the topic of a talk at a library.

Elson library, in Gosport, is holding its monthly event tomorrow and will have guest speakers Geoff and Jane Piper.

The pair will be giving an illustrative talk on holidays, tourism and how it all began.

The talk, at the library on Chantry Road, is between 10am and 11am and is free. Tea or coffee can be enjoyed for 20p.