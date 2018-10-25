Talking news service receives funding boost

HUNDREDS of pounds have been given to a talking news service after taking part in a supermarket token scheme.

Fareport Talking News, which produces news for those with difficulty reading, received £341 from the Waitrose store in Locks Heath, with secretary Carl Cater presented with a cheque in store.

Carl said: ‘I was delighted to receive such a meaningful cheque, it came as quite a surprise even though I have been in contact with the store for some time.

‘This very generous donation will go a long way towards defraying some of our annual running costs of approximately £4000 a year.’