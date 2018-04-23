Tattoo festival makes its mark on Portsmouth’s ink lovers

TATTOO lovers flocked to Southsea where they were wowed by leading artists from across the world.

The inaugural Portsmouth Tattoo Festival went down a storm as people treated themselves to an array of designs from the 70 artists on display at the Pyramids Plaza over the weekend.

Amy Coleby from Chelsford, Essex works on an extensive design for Curtiss Hodgson-Love 'Picture: Duncan Shepherd (180343-001)

There was something for everyone at one of the south coast’s largest tattoo gatherings featuring the best of British, including symbolic Royal Navy designs, as well as exotic artworks from far flung places across the globe.

More than 2,000 people packed the festival and took in the colourful collection of stalls including unique and unusual items from Head Case Curios to enjoying delicious roasted apple cocktail recipes from O’Donnell Moonshine.

Live tribute bands from ACDC to Kings of Leon pumped out rock anthems all day from 10am to 10pm as people were taken to tattoo heaven.

With competitions and awards being handed out for the best tattoos in different themes, art lovers were going all out to claim top prize.

Sophie Richardson from Hayling Island is worked on by Mike Bays of the island's Studio 6 Picture: Duncan Shepherd (180343-007)

Father and son founders of the sell-out event, Gary and Rory Jones, said the success of the event, managed by BH Live, had left them breathless.

‘It’s been a great vibe and has gone better than we could have imagined,’ Gary said.

‘Everyone has been having a great time and making the most of the brilliant artists from around the UK and world, as well as the local talent.

‘There’s a real mix of people with many people getting a tattoo.’

Cosmetic tattoo artist Holli Childs of Southsea Tattoo Studio works on Kirsin Warnett from Kent 'Picture: Duncan Shepherd (180343-021)

Son Rory added: ‘This is the biggest tattoo festival we’ve had in Portsmouth and is one of the biggest in the south.

‘With the success of the event we’ll be looking to roll it out across other towns and cities and look forward to our next showcase here in Portsmouth.’