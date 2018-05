Have your say

A TAXI driver has been left with a burnt out vehicle after a fire this morning in Portsmouth.

Firefighters from Southsea Fire Station were called to Greetham Street at 5am this morning to reports of a taxi on fire.

A spokesman said: ‘We were called by the taxi driver himself at 5am this morning.

‘We used two breathing apparatus and a jet hose reel to put out the fire.

‘The taxi was completely burnt out and is now unusuable.

‘The fire was an accident.’

No one was injured.