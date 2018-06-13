Taxi firm’s cake sale adds to Race for Life fundraising total

A TEAM of fundraisers from a taxi firm has raised hundreds of pounds for charity.

The controllers from Skyline Taxis in Gosport held a cake and coffee morning on Sunday, June 10, raising £285 – which will be donated to Cancer Research UK, taking the fundraising total over £800.

Amber Bishop from Skyline said: ‘We have worked so hard as a team to raise as much as we can and we do still have events to come.

‘Entries for our raffle are now also available. They are £3 each or 2 for £5 and can be purchased from any driver or controller, from our office in Quay Lane and also through our Facebook page.