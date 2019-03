A CAB firm is sponsoring coverage of Pompey’s trip to Wembley in the Checkatrade trophy.

Aqua Cars will be supporting Express FM for its pre-match, half-time and post-match analysis on Sunday.

The match commentary will be from BBC Radio Solent.

Liam Howes, Jake Smith and Alan Knight, who present Pompey Live on Express will start broadcasting at midday.

Aqua Cars also sponsor the drive-time programme with Robbie James, every weekday between 3pm to 6pm.