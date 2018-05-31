Taxi staff set to run in the Race for Life

Have your say

TAXI controllers from a firm in Gosport will be taking part in the Race for Life later this year.

All controllers from Skyline Taxis will be raising money for Cancer Research UK, and will be competing in the event on Sunday, July 8.

So far, the team has raised a total of £265.44 – gathered from people sponsoring them and from one of the taxi controllers doing her school run dressed as Wonder Woman.

Now, the taxi controllers will be boosting their fundraising efforts with a cake and coffee morning next month.

On Sunday, June 10, the staff will be at Roxy Lou’s Salon in Forton Road from 10am-noon.

The event will consist of a big selection of cakes and refreshments for families of all ages, with free parking available.

Skyline Taxis’ controllers also say there are other events in the pipeline, such as a raffle and a charity car wash.

For more information go to facebook.com/ skylinetaxisgosport