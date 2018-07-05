Tea party will mark 30 years of Havelock Community Centre  

Have your say

A COMMUNITY centre will swing open its doors later this month for a tea party celebrating its 30th year.

Members are invited to visit Havelock Community Centre on Saturday, July 28, as it marks its pearl anniversary.

The community asset was officially opened by HRH Princess Anne in 1988.

Since then, it has united residents with a packed catalogue of daily events – run by volunteers and local activity leaders.

When the hub celebrates on the July 28, visitors will get the chance to meet its original chairman and secretary, as well as members who have been involved since its inception and over a number of years.

Members of the centre are welcome to attend the event, from 2pm until 5pm, at 326 Fawcett Road.

For queries, email havelockcc@btconnect.com