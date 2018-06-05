Team from aerospace firm spend day clearing beaches

Have your say

A TEAM of hardworking staff from a security and aerospace company spent a day tackling the tide of plastic by cleaning beaches on Hayling Island.

Lockheed Martin’s staff joined environmental group Friends of Langstone Harbour, right, to clear the shoreline at The Oyster Beds. The day was organised by volunteering project, Community First.

Lockheed Martin, in Havant, has regularly taken part in the employee volunteering days and this is the second year they have cleaned beaches on Hayling Island.

Director Mark Ralphson said: ‘The beach clean is a great event. We are surprised at the amount of litter we find.’