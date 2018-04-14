Teen Hampshire sailor to open Boatjumble

Have your say

AN 18-year-old sailor will be opening a boat sale later this month.

Jude Massey, who is the youngest person in the world to row any ocean in a two-person team, will be opening the Beaulieu Boatjumble on Sunday, April 22.

The 41st Boatjumble to take place at Beaulieu will be the largest outdoor sale of maritime items in Europe with boating bargains, from yacht and motorboat spares to clothing, equipment, instruments and charts.

The event will also include a question and answer session with marine experts, including demonstrations on essential seafaring topics such as radio comms and electronics.

Tickets to the event can be found at beaulieu.co.uk.

For more information follow @Beaulieu_Hants on Twitter.