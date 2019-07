Have your say

A TEENAGE cyclist was rushed to hospital with serious facial injuries after a collision with a car in Waterlooville this morning.

Police were called just after 8am to the incident on London Road.

‘The 18-year-old male cyclist suffered a serious injury to his face and was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital,’ a police spokeswoman said.

‘Investigations ongoing.’

The accident happened an hour and half before another crash on the same road involving a pensioner in his 80s who suffered minor injuries.