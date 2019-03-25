A TEENAGER has denied stabbing a police officer in Portsmouth in a park.

Michael Enzanga, 19, of Ashfield Road, Tottenham, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.

The British national appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court this morning via videolink and denied both charges.

It comes after a police officer was stabbed in Stamshaw Park, Portsmouth, on February 21.

The 56-year-old officer was stabbed in the back at the park in Newcomen Road at 12.15pm.

A trial has been set for August 19 and is set to last for nine days.

Adjourning the case, judge Roger Hetherington said: ‘Your case will be adjourned for a trial which will take place on the 19th of August, and I have to warn you that in due course you will have to file a detailed defence statement setting out what is your answer to the allegations made against you in this case.

‘Meanwhile, you will be remanded in custody.’

Hampshire police said the officer was on patrol at the time.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.