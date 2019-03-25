Teenager left needing stitches after being assaulted by gang of people in Portsmouth 

A teenager suffered head injuries which required stitches after being attacked in Portsmouth.

The 19-year-old victim was set upon by a group of people in Isambard Brunel Road at around 2.10am on Thursday, March 14.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their investigation into the assault.

Portsmouth Police tweeted: ‘Know him? We want 2 speak 2 him after a 19 y/o man was #Assaulted by a group of people Isambard Brunel Rd #Portsmouth 2:10am Thurs 14 March.

‘He was left with injuries to his head, which required stitches.’

Police would like to speak to this man as part of their investigation. Picture: Portsmouth Police/ Twitter

Anyone who recognises the man in the picture released by police or with any information about the assault earlier this month should call the non-emergency 101 number and quote crime reference number 44190088934.

