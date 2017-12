Have your say

TWO YOUNGSTERS were rescued from a school roof after firefighters were called to reports of a fire.

Havant fire station attended Park Community School in Middle Park Way yesterday evening.

A spokesman for the station said: ‘We were called last night at 8pm to Park Community School after we received reports of a small fire.

‘We sent two crews but there was no fire on arrival.

‘We assisted two youths that were on the roof of the school.’