Teenagers fundraise for vandalised Gosport charity

KIND teenagers organised a week of fundraising to help out a charity which was recently vandalised.

Young adults taking part in the National Citizen Service (NCS) programme sold cakes and did bag-packing as part of their efforts for the Gosport-based Marvels and Meltdowns.

The charity, which helps children with autism and ADHD, was vandalised last weekend with its garden wrecked. It comes just months after its minibus was set alight.

Upon hearing what happened the teenagers taking part in the NCS scheme decided to do their bit to help.

As part of the programme, they have to do volunteer or community work and they were more than happy to support Marvels and Meltdowns.

Sixteen-year-old Lewis Purssey, from Hill Head, said: ‘The third stage of NCS is doing work in the community and volunteering. One of the girls taking part, Eloise, has a connection with Marvels and Meltdowns so she suggested them.

‘It gave the whole group a personal reason to help and then when we heard they were vandalised through an article in The News, we wanted to do even more to help them.’

The teenagers did bag-packing at Tesco in Fareham, sold cakes and did face painting at Whiteley Shopping Centre, walked 10 miles and did a beach clean.

Lewis added: ‘We raised around £165 from the bag-packing and the day in Whiteley was really good as well.

‘We had a stand selling cakes and we sold loads of them. We also had dinosaur-themed activities which families enjoyed.

‘We then did a walk from Ferneham Hall in Fareham to Marvels and Meltdowns and then back again. The last thing we did was a beach clean at Hill Head and Seafield Park.’

Lewis said the group are really proud of themselves for raising around £400.

Tricia Long, co-founder of Marvels and Meltdowns, said they were grateful to the young people for picking them.

‘It was so lovely when they told us they wanted to raise money,’ she said.

‘I couldn’t believe it and we are so thankful. The whole community of Gosport have been really supportive and more than £1,400 has been raised already.

‘I am always impressed with the town’s community spirit.’