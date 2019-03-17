Terror investigation launched after man stabbed in Surrey

COUNTER terrorism police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Surrey in an attack suspected to be ‘inspired by the far right’.

Police were called to Stanwell, Surrey on Saturday evening to reports of a man carrying a baseball bat and a knife and shouting racist comments.

A 50-year-old man was arrested yesterday evening (March 16) on suspicion of attempted murder and a racially-aggravated public order offence.

The 19-year-old victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and he was taken to hospital where he remains at this time.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East are now leading an investigation into the incident.

Assistant commissioner, Neil Basu said: ‘Whilst this investigation is still in its infancy, it has hallmarks of a terror event, inspired by the far right, and therefore it has been declared a terrorism incident.

‘This allows us to use all of the specialist capabilities available to establish the full circumstances of this attack. The investigation is being led by a team, based in the Counter Terrorism Policing South East region, who are working closely with our colleagues in Surrey Police in order to build a better picture of what has occurred.

‘Local officers will be out and about providing reassurance and protective security advice to communities, places of worship and businesses.’

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Surrey Police via 101 quoting reference number 19060857.

Mr Basu added: ‘Police are committed to tackling all forms of toxic extremist ideology, which has the potential to threaten public safety and security.

‘Our utmost priority is keeping the public safe. Counter Terrorism Policing and security partners continue to work tirelessly to stop and disrupt attacks in the UK and to prevent people from being drawn into violent extremism.

‘The public also has a part to play - and I would urge everyone to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to police.’

If you see or hear something suspicious, trust your instincts and ACT. Report it to police in confidence via gov.uk/ACT and to report any suspicious behaviour or activity to police, in confidence via gov.uk/ACT or 0800 789 321.

In an emergency the public should always call 999. If you get caught up in the event of a weapons attack we urge you to follow the Run, Hide, Tell advice.

In the event of an attack, encourage everyone to follow the local police Twitter account and @TerrorismPolice

For information about what to do if worried that someone may have extreme views go to the www.ltai.info