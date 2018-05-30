Tesco staff to get fit for charity

STAFF from a supermarket in Portsmouth will be lacing up their shoes for a fundraising event this weekend.

A team from Tesco in Fratton will be taking part in Diabetes UK’s One Million Step Challenge which will see them cover one million steps between July 1 and September 30.

In addition to taking on this huge walking challenge, the city store will also be holding a fundraising weekend on June 2, with staff taking part in exercise-based activities to raise money for charity.

Store manager Jay Todd-Wickenden said: ‘We are thrilled to be taking part in the challenge for Diabetes UK.

‘Not only is this a great way to raise money to support a fantastic cause, it also helps to keep all of us active.

‘The team here are always busy, so I am sure they’ll cover a fair few of their steps during the working day.

‘It’s great to see so many colleagues getting behind our flagship fundraising weekend, and making a real difference to people with diabetes.’

Katie Simmons, from Diabetes UK, said: ‘We are delighted that so many Tesco colleagues have not only got behind the flagship fundraising weekend, but are also taking on the incredible One Million Step Challenge.

‘Their commitment to our cause is going to make a huge difference.’