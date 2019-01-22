Thanks after cash raised in collections

Have your say

CHARITY volunteers have thanked the public for their ‘generous’ contributions after a series of street collections.

Members of the Rotary Club of Havant raised £4,195 when they carried out more than 10 collections in east Hampshire between December 3 and December 21.

They featured volunteers with buckets and a roaming Santa Claus sat on board a sleigh being towed by a car.

Collections took place in Havant, Emsworth, Langstone, Leigh Park, West Leigh and on Hayling Island.

The cash will now be donated to charities including Park Community School’s Munch meals programme and Step by Step.