The 9 players who have scored the most goals against Portsmouth

But who has scored the most goals against Portsmouth over the years? Click and scroll through the pages...



1. Jermain Defoe (9th) Defoe sported Pompey colours between 2008 and 2009 but scored six times against them when at Tottenham. AFP/Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (8th) Messi or Ronaldo? Well, Messi cant say he has breached the Pompey defence on six occasions. Some free-kick he powered past David James AFP/Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

3. Nicolas Anelka (7th) Anelka featured 10 times against Pompey, retiring 2015 with six goals to his name against the Fratton Park-club. AFP/Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

4. Francois Zoko (6th) Zoko, for Notts County, Swindon and Yeovil, has found the net of six occasions having played just game more (7). Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

View more