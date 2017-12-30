The best places to see in the New Year

Have your say

A LIST of some of the parties and events in our area to help you celebrate this New Year’s Eve.

Hosted by I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here jungle queen Georgia Toffolo, Tiger Tiger Portsmouth presents Party Like It’s 1999. A variety of tickets are still on sale with a late entry ticket (after 1am) costing £7 and entry and dinner packages from £25. Over 18s only and ID is required for entry.

To book tickets visit https://www.fatsoma.com/tiger-tiger-portsmouth/pkd54y1h/tiger-tiger-presents-1999-hosted-by-toff



For a family affair head down to The Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea for a night with The Bootlegs and other guests.

Tickets are £12 and doors open from 8pm. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.

For tickets visit http://www.wedgewood-rooms.co.uk/WhatsOn/TabId/90/ArtMID/1211/ArticleID/262/NEW-YEARS-EVE-with-THE-BOOTLEGS-FRIENDS.aspx

Celebrate New Year’s Eve Latino style with Club Mango at The Jolly Sailor in Southsea. With a line up of Latin, Jazz and Funk DJs plus free entry all night, it is a party you will not want to miss.

Book a table for 4 by ordering a bottle of Prosecco and a sharing platter for £30.

Over 18s only and for more information call 02392 295195

Don a mask and head down to Popworld in the city centre for Popworld Portsmouth’s Gold Masquerade Party. Expect give-a-ways, face paint, air guitar competitions and confetti competitions.

The last release of tickets cost £10 pp.

For more details https://www.popworldparty.co.uk/portsmouth/31-12-2017/new_years_eve



Make like Leonardo Di Caprio and dance the night away at The Great Gatsby Ball at the Slug and Lettuce in Fareham.

There is two-for-one cocktails all night and a DJ spinning the decks all the way into 2018.

For more information visit https://www.slugandlettuce.co.uk/fareham/31-12-2017/newyearseve

For a quieter night in The Wheelwright’s Arms in Havant is the place to be for the countdown.

From 7pm the pub has ticketed entry and closes at 1am.

Tickets are £2.50 and available at the pub.

For more detail contact 02392 476502

With live music all night and the promise of a great part atmosphere, get your friends together and go The Cocked Hat Pub in Gosport. Free entry and drink deals make this fit your New Year’s resolution of tightening your belt.

For more information call 02392 583422