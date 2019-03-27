Above we see Her Majesty The Queen passing the Odeon cinema in London Road, North End on a tour around the city after the Coronation Fleet Review.

On Wednesday, June 29, 1977, the Queen, along with a large cortege of cars, left the South Railway Jetty at 10.45am to begin a tour of the city.

The Queens cortege heads north along London Road

I am not too sure of the route the tour took but in these photographs loaned by Jerry Crane, the then-manager of the Odeon cinema, we see the cortege passing north along London Road.

Jerry Crane employed a unit of local naval cadets to parade outside the cinema to play the national anthem as the royal cortege passed by.

They can be seen in the picture, right.

Here we see the Queen passing the Odeon cinema in London Road, North End in 1977. Photo: Jerry Crane.

Jerry tells me he cannot remember where the unit came from but they certainly excelled in their playing.

Below, are some of the thousands of people who came out to cheer and wave as Her Majesty’s cortege passed north along London Road, North End.

And below we get a closer look at The Queen as delighted well-wishers take photographs of her.

A location dear to my heart, Napier Road, Southsea decorated for the 1953 Coronation. Photo:Mike Smith collection.

I do enjoy it when someone sends me a photograph of a place in Southsea that’s dear to my heart.

The picture on the opposite page is looking south along Napier Road.

On the immediate left, on the corner of Collingwood Road, is Mr Miller’s grocery store.

Where the lady with the light coloured coat is on the left pushing a pushchair is Dock Mill Cottages and just past her is the junction with Wisborough Road.

On the opposite corner is Vernon Barstow’s grocers.

My late maternal grandmother, Ruth Sutton, lived at number 11, Wisborough Road and opposite, at 4, Moulin Avenue, lived my mother’s sister Gertrude Saunders.

I used to spend many summer holidays between their homes.

I’d like to think that was my mother with me in the pushchair. Who knows.

As can be seen, the street is decorated for the coronation of our present Queen Elizabeth II.

To think, this is all those years ago and we still have the same head of state reigning over us. How lovely.

Mike Smith sent me this photograph and he is researching Napier Road.

