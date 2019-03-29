The Dub Pistols, Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, review: ‘Astonishing performance’ 

Thankfully there was no recent repeat of the torrential downpour fans witnessed at last year’s Victorious Festival when Dub Pistols played this time. Instead a refreshingly large crowd on a 'school night' was at The Wedgewood Rooms, seemingly unmoved they had to face work the next day after this astonishing performance.

Led by lead singer Barry Ashworth and his wingman Seanie Tee, they were like two prizefighters, bouncing round the stage ready to give it their all.

The Dub Pistols are a smorgasboard of musical styles, melting to create a wondrous noise. Drum and bass mix with reggae and ska with style, especially with a rampant version of Gangster by The Specials – a heartfelt tribute to the Ranking Roger from The Beat. Highlight for me was a storming sleazy version of The Stranglers’ Peaches.

With the introduction of support band the Ragga Twins, the evening stepped to a new level with the crowd responding with waving arms and smiling faces. All while the four singers on stage were bouncing around like a demented pinball machine. The Dub Pistols now look set to make an annual return to the Portsmouth stage and you should make sure you’re there next time.

Barry thanked the crowd for being part of The Dub Pistols’ family and with that the exhausted crowd filed out pretending not to think about the next morning.