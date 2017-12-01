The Guide Awards are back - so get voting!

Have your say

They're back.

The Guide Awards return to celebrate the great and the good in our region's arts community.

From music to theatre, comedy and film, the awards aim to highlight who and what have been doing great things in the cultural sphere over the past 12 months.

And we're very pleased to announce that Fry & Kent are joining us this year as the awards' main sponsor.

The estate agents have been successfully selling and renting residential property across the city of Portsmouth and south east Hampshire for well over 40 years, and have earned an enviable reputation for customer service and professionalism in the process.

Neil Maxwell, director at Fry & Kent, said: ‘Community is really important for us, and money for the arts keeps getting cut by successive governments, so anything we can do to help and provide a platform for these people to reach a wider audience, we will.

‘We already support several school prizes and we’re heavily involved with the RNLI. This is another great thing for us to be part of - it’s an area we haven’t had the opportunity to be involved in before. To be able to reach out and help those involved in the arts through something like these awards is fantastic.

‘Being recognised by your community for your skills or talents is so important. And with the arts, it gets people out of their houses - you have to go to the gig or go to the theatre to experience it properly. You can sit at home and watch it on YouTube but it doesn’t capture that rawness or the atmosphere.

‘My business partner Gary Bird is into music and gigs, and I’m quite into theatre, so these awards are a really good blend for us.’

There are 13 awards for our readers to vote on, plus the Special Achievement Award, which is sponsored by Portsmouth City Council. Entries to the Best Film category come from Portsmouth Film Society's Short Cuts competition.

The News's editor Mark Waldron added: 'The Guide Awards took a break last year, but just like Glastonbury taking the occasional year off, it was never intended to be the end, so I'm really excited that we're bringing them back.

'We've given things a bit of a tickle and we've got some surprises up our sleeves for the actual awards night.

'In the meantime though, we need you, our readers, to vote for your favourites and support your local arts community. You might notice here are a few well-known names we've left out of some categories because they've either had quiet years, or they've dominated in the past, and we want to give others the chance to shine.

'But as always, if you think there's someone or something we've missed out, let us know through the Readers' Choice option at the end of every category.

‘We'll look froward to seeing you there in the new year.

The awards for 2017 take place at The New Theatre Royal in the city centre on Monday, January 29, 2018, where all the winners will be announced, plus there will be some great entertainment.

And we'll also soon be inviting you to apply for free tickets for the event - it's open to all.

So get those votes in before the closing date of Saturday, December 30.

A. BEST COMEDY sponsored by Portsmouth Cultural Trust

1 Sunjai Arif

2 Mike Cox

3 Nathan Eagle

4 Michael Frankland

5 Matt Roseblade

6 Joe Wells

7 The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue

10 Readers' Choice

B. BEST DJ sponsored by Mutiny Festival

1 Wheats - Young, but already with a wealth of experience

2 Nooch - Always pushing the limits of D&B with his own Ransaked Records imprint

3 Latecomer - A prolific tech-house duo

4 Banksy - A versatile scene veteran covering multiple genres

5 Cliquee - 'Tech with a twist' DJ who's hosted his own show on Soundwave Radio

6 Liz Cornick - Sets at Isle of Wight and Mutiny Festivals were highlights

7 Zork - Making a name for himself outside of The Murky Squad

8 Hannibal - Using up to five decks, his mixing astounds

9 Soul Divide- The house duo and Love Amplified staples are scene favourites

10 Readers' Choice

C. BEST BAND sponsored by The Wedgewood Rooms

1 Arcade Hearts - Won a popular vote to play at Indigo at the O2 in a busy year for the indie dance band

2 Bemis - Hard-working folk-rockers released their well-received sixth album, A World of Difference

3 Coax - Won a nationwide competition that saw them played to millions on the Big Top 40 radio show

4 The Collision - Off to a fast start, the pop-rock act have already sold out The Wedge in their first year

5 Emptifish - Supported punk legends The Damned on tour and released their first new material in 30 years.

6 Is Bliss - Psych-rockers making waves way beyond Portsmouth, even as far as Portugal.

7 Percival Elliott - A highlight of both Icebreaker and Victorious festivals

8 Personal Best - A busy year for the power-pop group playing dozens of gigs across the UK.

9 Sad Palace - Steadily releasing a stream of pretty pop songs.

10 Readers' Choice

D. BEST SOLO ACT

1 Tom Bertram - Made it into the singles charts with the aptly named Mr Lucky

2 Ben Brookes - Recorded his debut album in the US, which is now attracting rave reviews

3 Devin-Jade - Just 17, but got a great response to her debut EP, Adolescence

4 Fugitive Orchestra - Lots of gigging and a new EP getting political with a 'disco protest song'.

5 Lily Garland - Picked up a brace of nominations in the 2017 UK Country Radio Awards

7 Richard Morriss - Won Best Unsigned Male category at the 2017 Unsigned Music Award

9 Jerry Williams - Made her live TV debut as she continued to build her national profile.

10 Readers' Choice

E. BEST EVENT sponsored by Victorious Festival

1 Goodwood Festival of Speed - ‘Peaks of performance’ was the theme, and it duly delivered.

2 Icebreaker - The unsigned regional music showcase goes from strength-to-strength

3 Journeys Festival International - Giving a voice to artists outside the mainstream

4 Kite Festival - Bringing people from across Europe to this annual event

5 Mutiny Festival - Drew in big names from the worlds of electronic music and hip-hop

6 Oktoberfest - Came back bigger and better for its second year

7 Wickham Festival - Broadening beyond their folk roots to embrace popular appeal

8 Cheese Festival

10 Readers' Choice

F. BEST PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTION

1 King Lear - Chichester Festival Theatre - Sir Ian McKellen returned to the role with a powerhouse performance

2 Curious Incident of The Dog In The Night Time - Mayflower - An imaginative adaptation of Mark Haddon’s best-seller

3 Fiddler on the Roof – CFT - Omid Djalili led the cast in this much-lauded summer blockbuster

4 Our House - The Kings Theatre - The Madness musical was abetted by some fine performances

5 The House They Grew Up In – CFT - Well-praised but at times uncomfortable viewing in Deborah Bruce’s new play.

6 The Red Shoes - Mayflower - Superstar choreographer Sir Matthew Bourne’s new labour of love

7 Duet for One – CFT - humour and pathos in this trip to the psychiatrist’s couch

8 The Woman in Black - New Theatre Royal -

9 Quiz - CFT

10 Readers' Choice

G. BEST AMATEUR PRODUCTION sponsored by The Groundlings Theatre

1 The Loose Canon – Southsea Shakespeare Actors - The Station Theatre - An inventive take on all 39 of Shakespeare’s plays in one sitting

2 The Hound of the Baskervilles – Torchlight Mysteries - New Theatre Royal - A creative three-handed retelling of the Sherlock Holmes classic

3 Sive – The Bench - The Spring - John B Keane’s little-seen tale of forced marriage in 1950s Ireland.

4 Touched – HumDrum - The Spring - As the Second World War comes to an end, a group of women look to the future

5 Farm Boy - CCADS - The Station Theatre - The sequel to Michael Morpurgo’s runaway success, War Horse.

6 Death of a Salesman – Bench - The Spring - The troupe tackle Arthur Miller’s modern American classic

7 Brimstone & Treacle - HumDrum - The Spring - Powerful performances in this adaptation by Dennis Potter of his own controversial TV drama.

8 Yes Minister - Interalia - Ferneham Hall - A timely revival, adapted from episodes of the all-time-great sitcom.

9 Equus - Bench - The Spring - A demanding play, stand-out performances abound in Peter Shaffer’s controversial 1973 piece.

10 Readers' Choice

H. BEST AMATEUR MUSICAL sponsored by The Kings Theatre

1 Made in Dagenham – SDMS - The Kings Theatre - Unlikely subject matter - factory strikes - makes for a top feelgood musical.

2 The Wizard of Oz – Portsmouth Players - The Kings - They followed that yellow brick road and followed it well.

3 Carrie: The Musical – CCADS - The Station Theatre - Who would have thought that Stephen King’s tale of a telekinetic girl pushed too far could be a great musical?

4 Our House - FMS - Ferneham Hall - Refusing to be overshadowed by a national touring version of the Madness-based musical juggernaut.

5 Sister Act - SDMS - Ferneham Hall - A spirited production of the film-turned-musical smash hit.

6 Calamity Jane - SDMS - Ferneham Hall - The girls done good, both on and off stage, despite the thin source material.

7 9 to 5: The Musical - Portsmouth Players - The Kings - Channeling Dolly Parton et al, and having great fund doing it.

8 Pirates of Penzance - UPDMS - New Theatre Royal - The Gilbert and Sullivan proved to be evergreen in these young hands.

9 Dirty Rotten Scoundrels - CCADS - The Kings - Who’s conning who in this great take on the musical adaptation of the hit comedy film?

10 Readers' Choice

I. BEST AMATEUR ACTOR

1 Mark Wakeman – Death of a Salesman - Bench

2 Alan Jenkins – Made in Dagenham - SDMS

3 Tony Johnson – The Wizard of Oz – Portsmouth Players

4 Peter Colley - Farm Boy - CCADS

5 Jeff Bone – Equus – Bench

6 Sean Ridley – Farm Boy – CCADS

7 David Penrose – Equus – Bench

8 Mike Gondelle - Brimstone and Treacle - HumDrum

9 Vincent Adams - Twelfth Night - Bench

10 Readers' Choice

J. BEST AMATEUR ACTRESS

1 Emma Van Kooperen – Brimstone and Treacle - HumDrum

2 Sarah Parnell – Brimstone and Treacle - HumDrum/Harlequinade - SSA

3 Helen Stoddart – Made in Dagenham - SDMS

4 Gemma Valler – Touched – HumDrum

5 Leigh Cunningham – Equus - Bench

6 Sue Rourke – Made in Dagenham – SDMS

7 Leila Millson – Touched – HumDrum

8 Alice Corrigan - Twelfth Night - Bench

9 Coral Hutchesson - Carrie: The Musical - CCADS

10 Readers' Choice

K. BEST CLASSICAL

1 Peter Craddock - For his 50 years conducting, inspiring and leading the Havant Orchestras.

2 The Music Department of the University of Portsmouth - For the Portsmouth Messiah, a project led by Dr. George Burrows

3 Solent Symphony Orchestra - In their 25th anniversary year of providing Portsmouth with first class performances.

4 The Renaissance Choir’s partnership with the Palestrina Foundation in Italy - For their concerts in Palestrina cathedral and St. Peter’s, Rome.

5 Gareth Hemmings and the Portsmouth Grammar School Chamber Choir - For the premiere performance of a work by John Woolrich.

6 Ben Lathbury - For his well-received piano recital at Stansted House.

7 Portsmouth Choral Union - For their recent performance, and subsequent world premiere recording, of Samuel Wesley's 'Confitebor Tibi, Domine’.

8 Karen Kingsley - For her work with young musicians across Portsmouth and her solo performances with numerous local choirs and orchestras.

9 Petersfield Orchestra and Valentina Seferinova - For the orchestra’s 90th anniversary concert in June, 2017.

10 Readers' Choice



L. BEST FILM with Portsmouth Film Society

1 Last Night - Director: Riyadh Haque & John McGinty - A young woman flees London after an innocent night out turns into something more sinister.

2 To Whoever Finds My Body - Director: Chris Jump - A teenage boy contemplating suicide discovers the unconscious body a young girl on the rooftop he intends jumping off of.

3 Black Dog - Director: Mark Oakley

4 Unwanted Hubbies - Director: Carol & Edward Lyon

5 Readers’ Choice

M. BEST VISUAL ARTIST Sponsored by Aspex

